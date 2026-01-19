So I’ve just been translating the book of Jonah, to set it to music (my Hebrew skills are a bit sketchy, admittedly, but there are lots of resources these days that can help with that when one is doing a translation.)

Jonah is a wonderful story and well worth reading: Yahweh calls Jonah to go to Nineveh, a very large city of the ancient world, to call them to repentance. Jonah flees in the other direction. The sailors on the ship he is on cast lots to discover who is to blame for the hurricane that is pouring rushing water over their ship: it is Jonah.

Jonah admits that he is fleeing Yahweh, the God who is in heaven and made both sea and dry (land; they just call the dry land ‘dry’ in the book of Jonah, which is pretty appropriate for this ocean-drenched book.)

The sailors after trying desperately to row for land, reluctantly throw Jonah overboard begging Yahweh that they won’t be held accountable for his blood, and Jonah ends up in the belly of the ‘fish’ — of course, any swimming sea creature is intended by the word, the Hebrew language of this age makes no distinction, just as English speakers would not have in the past before it was known that whales are mammals — so a whale will do just as well, and the stomach of a whale which can hold a complete giant squid intact could also hold a man. And furthermore there was reportedly a man in the 19th century who was swallowed by a whale and survived with his hair and skin bleached, and in some accounts blinded as well, but that seems to have been a fishy mariners’ tale, in fact; his name was James Bartley, supposedly, but you can look it up for yourself.

There is a curious etymology of a single Hebrew word in the book of Jonah that I found tremendously enlightening as to God’s character and kindness; perhaps I’m exaggerating the importance of it (one tends to do that sometimes when one is a relative beginner in a language), but in any case, here is the passage. After the Ninevites repent, with both human beings and cattle fasting from both food and drink, God sees their repentance and changes his mind, and doesn’t destroy the city in forty days as he had threatened to do, through Jonah’s preaching:

And God saw what they did,

That they had turned away from their evil ways,

And God relented (sighed) from the evil he had said he’d do,

and this he did not do.

Interestingly, going off on a tangent, the Bible says here that Yahweh was about to do evil to Nineveh — this does not however imply that Yahweh is evil: not if the Ninevites justly deserved it, and they did: Jonah elsewhere tells them —

“Let every one turn from his evil way

And from the violence that’s in his hand”

And truly, I am certain there are times when even a virtuous paragon like you, dear reader, has wished that God would smite somebody; sometimes it is richly deserved, but unfortunately knowing human nature I am pretty sure that every one of us has at some time in our lives done something worthy of smiting, but surely not you, dear reader? No please don’t tell me: may God have mercy on us all and grant us grace to sigh and relent from the evil we might do; which brings us back to the passage:

And God relented (sighed) from the evil he had said he’d do,

and this he did not do.

In any case, the interesting thing about that verse is the word נָחַם nacham, meaning, “relent” or “repent”. The interesting thing about this word in Hebrew is that it is apparently derived from the word “to sigh,” אָנַח anach, which is rather lovely in fact, because when a person “repents” or “relents” in English they do so grudgingly, with a mental effort excusing the wrong (Latin root words in English often sound like the calculated works of the brain rather than the heart), but God (whose native language is surely Hebrew — and/or Chaldean ) relents with a sigh, and as the book of Jonah indicates, he really wants people to themselves repent of their evil deeds so that he is able to have mercy on them.

I didn’t mention the end of the story: as you can deduce, Jonah preaches to the people and they repent, and with a sigh of relief Yahweh relents from sending the disaster.

But to Jonah, who elsewhere in the Bible prophesied that Israel would have its borders restored, this outcome is “disgusting, extremely bad, and he began to blaze with anger” — and Jonah goes out of the town makes himself a shelter and goes and sits down in disgust at the “Eastern gate” of the town, which is surely actually the main gate where the wise would sit and the town elders would judge legal cases and act as magistrates and so forth, but Jonah is sitting there in that public place stewing in a kind of rebellious disgust at God’s mercy. It’s actually a funny story in some ways; everyone gets stuck at the whale when they read it, but as the Bible says the end of the thing is more important than the beginning.

What I find comforting about this story is that Yahweh can cope very well with Jonah’s temper tantrum and immature behaviour: this is great news and ( typical of the Bible ) altogether good news for people like you and me, dear reader, who are not paragons of immovable, immutable god-like virtue but have human passions and problems and sometimes don’t live up to our own ideals or expectations of ourselves.

Well unless you are one of the perfect ones, and if that’s so, then I feel sorry for you on judgement day (Jesus is the only perfect one, and that’s the only news, bro )

In any case below is my translation of the rest of this little four-chapter book; it tells how God tries to get Jonah out of his temper tantrum, really, by making a sort of a big weed grow up over him to give him shade on a hot day, then taking it away again, and in the process making a point about Jonah’s selfishness.

Note that this translation is meant to be sung, so there is an emphasis on rhythm and rhyme where possible, and I often used simpler English words than other translations might use; for as you know Shakespeare’s songs always used one-syllable words, and the bard, whoever he happened to actually be, is a good model for any style of writing.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And Jonah prayed to Yahweh “Oh, now! Wasn’t this exactly what I said When I was in my country, when I fled? Because I knew that you are gracious and compassionate and slow to anger And that you would (with a sigh) relent from evil? "And now Yahweh, take my breath away from me For it is better for me to die than live." And Yahweh said, "Doing well to blaze with anger, are you?" And Jonah left the city and sat down at the east side, And made a hut and sat down in the shade to see what would become of the city And Yahweh prepared a plant to grow up over him as a shade over his head to shake him out of his bad mood. He was ecstatic over the plant But Yahweh arranged a worm who when the dawn arose the following day Struck the plant so that it withered away And it came to be that when the blazing sun arose God prepared a sirocco (silent) eastly wind And the blazing sun beat on Jonah's head so that he fainted And wished in his soul to die and said "It is better for me to die than live" And Yahweh said, "Doing well to blaze with anger, are you, over a plant?" And Jonah said, "I’m doing well to be angry, even unto death." And Yahweh replied, "You had compassion for the plant For which you neither laboured nor made grow, And grew up in a night and perished in a night... "Should I not have compassion upon Nineveh that great city Which has more than two times sixty thousand people in it Who do not know their right hand from their left? And also many dumb animals?"