Whitehouse now telling the truth about Covid
Covid.gov website, previously a misinformation website, now tells the truth about COVID
into your browser right now: this web address now redirects to https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/
Lest people say that “oh but there are different points of view about the truth” you should reply to them “God doesn’t think so - there are lies and there is truth in this world - otherwise the ninth commandment would not say ‘you shall not bear false witness’”
Before:
The Whitehouse narrative has shifted drastically since 2024 — here is what Covid.gov looked like in January 2024, a website essentially purveying the government line (courtesy of archive.org) :
After:
This revision of the official government website now redirects to https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/ and acknowledges the truth about the origins of Covid and the inadequacies of the government response:
Changelog: small edit to first paragraph which said covid.gov was not used - my mistake initially as I looked at covid.org instead
It's STILL a propaganda/disinformation website...just slightly different propaganda/disinformation.
It was already loose here in America, no later than July of 2019. So Wuhan's Oswald Institute of Virology couldn't possibly be the point of origin.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2019/07/17/third-person-has-died-after-respiratory-illness-outbreak-greenspring-village-fairfax-officials-say/
This analysis is looking stronger, all of the time -
https://web.archive.org/web/20200713161459/https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-state-tv-host-covid-19-came-lab-leak-united-states
as it's now acknowledged that a bunch of the US Athletes sent to China, were already sick.
The EcoHealth/Daszack narrative, appears to have been a prepositioning of the Covert Operation's "fallguy" - like sending Oswald to Dallas, to receive a job at the preselected site of the JFK hit, 6 months before multiple assassins had Kennedy in a triangulation of fire (and Oswald was having a Coke, in the break room downstairs).
The Trump Whitehouse isn't telling you about all of the nefarious work being done in Georgia, Ukraine, and other labs around the world - including Ft. Detrick. http://dilyana.bg/project-g-2101-pentagon-biolab-discovered-mers-and-sars-like-coronaviruses-in-bats/
http://dilyana.bg/us-diplomats-involved-in-trafficking-of-human-blood-and-pathogens-for-secret-military-program/
https://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/us-admits-funding-biological-laboratories-ukraine-dilyana-gaytandzhieva/279904/