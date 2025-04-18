Type

into your browser right now: this web address now redirects to https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/

Lest people say that “oh but there are different points of view about the truth” you should reply to them “God doesn’t think so - there are lies and there is truth in this world - otherwise the ninth commandment would not say ‘you shall not bear false witness’”

Before:

The Whitehouse narrative has shifted drastically since 2024 — here is what Covid.gov looked like in January 2024, a website essentially purveying the government line (courtesy of archive.org) :

After:

This revision of the official government website now redirects to https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/ and acknowledges the truth about the origins of Covid and the inadequacies of the government response:

