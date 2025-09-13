FirstFactCheck

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Alterton's avatar
Gregory Alterton
2d

Steven King is a liar

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Higgins's avatar
Paul Higgins
3d

Interesting. No mention at all of the racist tropes he employed as a rock he built his whatever on, which weren’t quite… Christian.

His death is tragic, and he should not be demonized. Nor should he be lionized.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by FirstFactCheck and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture