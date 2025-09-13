RIP Charlie Kirk.

"Making heaven crowded is what it's all about" - Charlie Kirk's primary mission was to to tell people that by confessing that Jesus is resurrected from the dead they can have eternal life. He is a martyr now, in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.

The left, meanwhile, is showing their true colours. One of the most outrageous examples was Stephen King.

Stephen King goes viral for a lie, now his twitter feed is full of his backpedalling apologies.

Stephen King put up a post that went viral for all the wrong reasons, “He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin’.” This post only proved Stephen King did not know Charlie Kirk or what he said and what he stood for from a bar of soap, which is kind of sad, when he thinks he can offer a public opinion on a person whose family is now grieving.

Charlie Kirk’s actual views on gay people in the conservative movement were stated in 2019 and are the polar opposite of what Stephen King posted: “I believe marriage is between one man and one woman. Also gay people should be welcome in the conservative movement. As Christians we are called to love everyone. I will always stand against people who with to establish their own personal values as a reason to kick others out of our movement.”

Sitting members of congress called publicly for Charlie Kirk’s estate to sue Stephen King for libel.

Stephen King has spent the next day backpedaling on X(twitter) which is rather amusing:

Charlie Kirk spent a lot of time on University campuses speaking about politics and about the Bible and Christ. Why did he do that? To establish a civilized dialogue between the left and the right in politics, and to spread the gospel.

MERCURY: I have a question

CHARLIE KIRK: What was your name again?

MERCURY: I don’t think I told you. My name is Mercury

CHARLIE KIRK: Nice to meet you

MERCURY: Why are you here?

CHARLIE KIRK: Okay I’ve been asked that question a lot . First of all that question should not even have to be asked. But when people stop talking, really bad stuff starts. When marriages stop talking, divorce happens. When civilizations stop talking, civil war ensues. When you stop having a human connection, with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence against that group. What we as a culture have to get back to is being able to have a reasonable disagreement where violence is not an option.

MERCURY: You think that’s not emotional violence?

CHARLIE KIRK: How is this viol-? What is emotional violence anyway? I don’t know what that is?

MERCURY: It is harm intentionally perpetrated on another… human being, that is intentionally targeted at their emotional well-being.

CHARLIE KIRK: Okay, so, feelings mean nothing to me. Isn’t why we have the first amendment to try to push our boundaries, and to hear things that might make you mildly uncomfortable?

MERCURY: This doesn’t make me mildly uncomfortable

CHARLIE KIRK: Does it make you very uncomfortable?

MERCURY: It makes me angry

Added later - here is a wonderful sensitive conversation he has with a transgender male at one of his university events:

Here Charlie Kirk gets involved in a conversation with someone I presume to be probably a theological student. I read somewhere that you can tell the theological students at the University because they’re the ones who go around wearing a frown —

QUESTIONER: So I’m particularly concerned about your brand of Christianity as a Christian myself. um Christian Nationalism I do not agree with at all. um I think it’s antithetical to the values of the early church. And I think how do you reconcile the especially white Christians in this America marrying politics and power with their faith in this country.

CHARLIE KIRK: There’s a lot there. I’ve never described myself as a Christian Nationalist. So I’m a Christian and a nationalist so I’ve never used the two terms —

QUESTIONER: So right there that “and nationalist” where in the scriptures does a Christian…

CHARLIE KIRK: Thank you Jeremiah 29:7 “demand the welfare of the nation that you are in ‘cause your welfare is tied to your nation’s welfare” let me continue Daniel fasted and prayed for his nation Esther and Mordecai cared for their nation they were counselors to the King, Nehemiah, Jeremiah, Joseph, Jacob, I can keep on going, Moses, Aaron, in fact Moses was so political he wrote an entire book of the Torah all about how to set up a government it’s the book of Deuteronomy so in fact the Bible is an explicitly political text, amongst many other things.

QUESTIONER: Now we can interpret those texts in the light of the revelation of Christ because you just cited all Old Testament texts but you’ve not once cited Saint Paul

CHARLIE KIRK: Oh yeah by the way just so we’re clear do you think that the New Testament is greater than the Old Testament?

QUESTIONER: it is greater because the revelation of Christ dictates how we interpret the Old Testament

CHARLIE KIRK: So you think that like Genesis 1 is not as great just because the New Testament — ?

QUESTIONER: The Old Testament was a type and shadow of the things to come and now we live in the full revelation of Christ so it is by definition

CHARLIE KIRK: That’s such a dangerous theological —

QUESTIONER: That’s not true that’s Christological theology

CHARLIE KIRK: Hold on of course I believe in the resurrection but to all of a sudden say that like in the beginning God created the heavens and the earth is lesser because of the revelation of the New Testament — Christ even said I did not come to abolish the law of the prophets I came to fulfil — he actually said all the laws of the prophets hang on Leviticus 19 and Deuteronomy 3:3 through 5 However to use a New Testament reference as you asked Paul says in 1st Timothy “pray for your leaders and authority by name that they might make great decisions — I’m going to continue — Christ our Lord said on this rock I’m gonna build my what

QUESTIONER: church

CHARLIE KIRK: wrong “ecclesia” it’s not the word church

QUESTIONER: The English translations of Common Bible say church so my bad

CHARLIE KIRK: Actually it shouldn’t because the original Greek term says on this rock I will build my government structure ecclesia was a secular word used in that time which was all about the advancement of freedom and liberty which are the two word in Greek eleutheria, isonomia, (ἐλευθερία ἰσονομία ) which are the two words there so the point being Christ called us to be salt and light so we as Christians should change the environment that we come into contact with that’s what salt and light do — so why should we then not care about changing government to be more Christ like.

Sadly Charlie Kirk has been murdered by an assassin’s bullet, and is no longer with us to continue his excellent, peaceful, rational arguments.

The (alleged) guy who shot him was left wing, supporter of transgenderism and gay ideology.

The alleged assassin was a young university student from a respectable Mormon family. His whole family was right wing but he had been radicalised by his university education. “Not the bee” has a good analysis of the messages left on the unfired shell casings here and a general look at his family background and social media here.

The gospel: the last word

CHARLIE KIRK: For those of you who are not yet believers it’s very simple. You’re all going to have a court date; we all die. And we’re all going to meet the supreme judge of the universe. Justice is getting what you deserve, which is… going to a not so good place. We’re all sinners and we all fall short of the glory of God. But thanks to the cross, a perfect loving God who came down in human form, in human flesh, lived a perfect life and died for us, so that we can live forever, at that moment we get that sentencing into eternal damnation, someone says, “I don’t know”, Someone says, “I know him. I know her. Welcome to eternal life. The gospel in four words is “Jesus took my place” in three words is “Him for me” in two words is “Substitutionary atonement” one word is “Grace” — grace you cannot earn, grace you do not pay for, it does not matter how much money you gave to the hospital, it does not matter if you are a good person, it does not matter if you have always done the best you can, because what’s different about Christianity is that it’s a gift for all humanity to receive regardless of what we have done, and your life will be transformed, and you will be born again. Grace is not earned it’s given by a God who loves you and wants to spend eternity with you. It is the most important decision you can make in your life.

