YouTube has censored speeches by three of our MPs - this is an egregious breach of their claim to be communications carriers and not publishers. Political speech in Australia is definitely protected.

Here it is on rumble:

https://rumble.com/v5ufson-the-great-debate-port-hedland-vs-the-premier.html

X (formerly Twitter)

https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ynJODOOppwxR

