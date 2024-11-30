YouTube has censored speeches by three of our MPs - this is an egregious breach of their claim to be communications carriers and not publishers. Political speech in Australia is definitely protected.
Here it is on rumble:
https://rumble.com/v5ufson-the-great-debate-port-hedland-vs-the-premier.html
X (formerly Twitter)
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ynJODOOppwxR
This is YouTube:
I hope all YouTube employees keep getting their boosters… coz SADS is 100% effective at preventing all disease.