Is this guy on cocaine? Zelensky’s attitude is entitled and disrespectful in the extreme. He is behaving like a villain in a movie, an ungrateful thug, Zelensky’s behaviour is the most bizarre behaviour in a press conference by a country’s leader that I’ve ever seen. He’s not asking for help, he’s demanding that America does what he wants them to do. Trump is saying Zelensky’s attitude will have to change and that if Ukraine and Russia don’t make a deal, US will pull out.
You have to wonder if Zelensky has been blackmailing previous leaders; there is something very dodgy about his attitude, that surely must come from the tenor of his previous interactions.
Yes...in fact, he IS on cocaine, reportedly. And as for all of the rest of it - you are spot-on.
Zelensky is an asset of MI-6 and an actor, playing at being the President of Ukraine, long after his term has ended. He is a Dictator, for all legal purposes. Here's a good documentary to explain all the evidence for the first sentence in this paragraph. https://substack.com/@anotherworldviewispossible/note/c-94731245
It's hard to tell exactly what his leverage was relative to Biden. Perhaps it was his MI-6 handlers who had the Blackmail material... But at some point, once a guy has been commiting war crimes for you, for long enough - perhaps he can just threaten to 'roll' on you, go public and speak out.