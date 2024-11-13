No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. In particular, no one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation – [not even] – in time of public emergency which threatens the life of the nation and the existence of which is officially proclaimed

Article 7 of the UN Covenant on Civil & Political Rights and Article 4:1 & 2

1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

The Nuremberg Code

Nuremberg Code infringed

During the pandemic, with the rollout of the vaccines, the government of Western Australia (where I live) infringed the Nuremberg Code and Article 7 of the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. I think it can be clearly seen that the above sections of the UN Covenant, which Australia signed, were infringed, because the vaccines were experimental and people were coerced to take them.

For Christians who know anything about the Nuremberg Trials or medical and scientific ethics this brought up the issue of whether we should obey the government.

Shamefully, nearly all Christians in positions of authority in Western Australia obeyed the government mandates.

Not only did they shut churches — in most cases without even consulting the Lord in prayer as to whether they should disobey the scriptural command “don’t stop meeting together” (Hebrews 10:25) — but most Christians in authority also collaborated with the government by firing people in their employ who refused to get vaccinated.

Let me note that even if people had not been killed by the vaccines, the Nuremberg Code was infringed, and everyone was being coerced to take an experimental medication for which the side effects and long term harm were completely unknown. The normal time it takes for the development of a new medication is 14 years. That the mRNA vaccines might do more harm than good was a distinct possibility — anyone who coerced an employee to take these experimental medications was possibly complicit in killing their employee.

And let me say that the evidence is now in the public domain that many people were killed by these experimental mRNA medicines and they did a great deal of harm, much more harm than good. People ought not to have been coerced into taking them. If they were coerced into taking them and then died, then the employer, who obeyed the government, is responsible for that death.

The Bible is not silent on this issue.

The Hebrew midwives, Shiphrah and Puah, disobeyed Pharoah’s order to kill the male children. They lied to Pharaoh and were commended. Some pastors have scoffed and said, “Oh, but this is the Old Testament. In the New Testament we don’t lie.” Well, the truth is that the Old Testament is telling us the least we should do in a similar situation. The least that Christian employers should have done is to lie to the government to protect their employees. Instead, most said “we can’t afford a $200,000 fine.” Well, that shows what was motivating them: not obedience to God but love of money.

Saul’s guards in 1 Samuel 22:6-23 gave the example of how to behave when an unjust order is given. They disobeyed the king’s order to kill the priests of the Lord, and Saul had to order a foreigner, Doeg the Edomite, to do it instead, which he did. Perhaps the guards might have said, “We won’t do it here, we’ll take them off into the desert to do it,” and then let them go. This would have been better, actually, but at least they refused.

Shamefully, most Christian leaders did not even question whether they should obey the government mandates, even though they knew very well that coercion was being applied, and that it was an experimental medication, which was enough to make the rollout of the vaccines an infringement of the Nuremberg Code.

It is very clear from the Nuremberg Code and the human rights agreements that Australia has signed, as well as the South African truth commission, and, indeed, from the Bible, as I have shown, that people who obey unjust orders are not excused from responsibility for the deeds they do. I stood firm and did not give my approval when my fellow teachers were coerced into being vaccinated, and later when children were being vaccinated. Many Christians did not stand firm, but obeyed the government and peer pressure at the time, and they will be held responsible before the Lord on the day of judgement for the people who died and who were injured by the vaccines if they do not repent.

This is not a question of eating meat sacrificed to idols, where people may have either opinion: I have been told this by a pastor who wanted to keep the peace in the church. This is complete rubbish. It was a grievous sin of the West Australian government to impose vaccination mandates, thereby breaking the Nuremberg Code by forcing people to get vaccinated. Those who collaborated were collaborators, they were not exercising some kind of Christian choice between two equally noble alternatives. Telling lies like this, saying it’s a question of eating meat sacrificed to idols, is not honouring to the Lord.

We must obey God rather than men.

Sadly, the church in Western Australia largely failed to even question whether the government was doing the right thing.

Many Christians who still say to me, “We must pray about everything” and who make a great show of piety, going to early morning prayer meetings and boasting about how much they pray, did not even consult the Lord about whether they should fire their underlings who were unvaccinated, or whether they should close their churches, or whether they should get vaccinated themselves. They did it because Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2 say “obey the government”, but the scriptures have a far more important command: Acts 5:29, “we must obey God rather than men.”

One of my friends, Chris McGibbon, an aboriginal man from Broome, died soon after taking the second dose of the vaccine. He told me on the last day that I saw him, before taking it, that he had been talked into it by someone with authority at my church.

Chris died in the middle of doing what he loved, telling ordinary people the gospel outside the doors of Royal Perth Hospital, and this was a fantastic way to die: what a privilege, to be doing God’s work as he had done for at least twenty years by evangelising everyone he came across.

But the fact is, the church delivered him to those who killed him. This is not an act of obedience to God. It is a crime. The vaccines were experimental and in a certain number of people caused sudden heart attacks probably via anaphylactic shock.

Chris died as a martyr, but what a dreadful fact it is to consider that someone at my church delivered him over to the people who killed him. I don’t regard this as an unforgivable sin, but I do regard it as a sin that needs to be repented of, a sin that, if it is not repented of, pastors and leaders of Christian organisations will be held responsible for.

I write this substack and my book in the hopes that Christian leaders will repent of what they have done. Please pray for my work and pray for me: I believe that this work is important because “whoever brings back a sinner from his wandering will save his soul from death and will cover a multitude of sins.” James 5:20

I don’t want to expose these sins: I want them covered. I want to see Christian leaders turn away from their wandering and have a multitude of sins covered.

~~

ADDENDUM: despite all this, we must live in peace: