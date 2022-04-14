A note: I fact checked Stew Peters’ second movie, Died Suddenly, here and it is much better.

SNAKEBITE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES ARE NOT THE SAME AS THOSE FOR COVID

Dr Brian Ardis’ reasoning in the Stew Peters movie-length interview, Watch The Water, goes like this: Monoclonal antibodies are used to fight snakebite venom. Monoclonal antibodies are also used to fight COVID. Therefore snakebite venom is the same as COVID.

This is a logical fallacy called “Hasty Generalisation”, which might be like saying, the murderer was a man. Therefore it must be my neighbour, because he is a man.

There are many men in the neighbourhood.

And you see, there are many different monoclonal antibodies. Each one is actually very specific to a particular variant of a particular disease. They are made by cloning a white blood cell that is specifically chosen from many antibodies because it is the best at binding to the particular antigen they are treating.

In other words, the monoclonal antibodies made for treating snakebite venom are completely different from the monoclonal antibodies made for treating COVID.

Brian Ardis’ reasoning does not hold up to scrutiny.

SNAKES AS THE SOURCE OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN

The study Dr Brian Ardis cites Cross-species transmission of the newly identified coronavirus 2019-nCoV which says the source of the Spike Protein is likely to be a snake coronavirus, is not particularly convincing, because the likelihood of it being a human virus is almost identical, if you look at figure 3 below from this study. Furthermore, there are only 2 citations of this study, despite all the publicity it was given in the media, which means the study is not very convincing to most researchers either. Considering what we now know, that the virus probably leaked from the Wuhan Lab, which was experimenting with gain of function research trying to make bat viruses more transmissible to humans, it is more likely that the spike protein was specifically chosen or engineered to target the human ACE-2 receptors, than that it came from a snake coronavirus.

REMDESVIR

Dr Brian Ardis reports on Remdesvir, which has been used to treat COVID patients in intensive care. In this he is probably correct, however this is not exactly new information.

Robert F Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci reports on Remdesvir’s use for AIDS patients and Covid patients and the many studies and reports on the lethality of this drug. We now know as well that there was something very dodgy about the way the NIH suddenly changed the goalposts for the initial trials into using this drug for Covid.

ELEVATED D-DIMERS

Elevated D-Dimers are indeed found in snake bite. But this is another hasty generalisation: elevated D-Dimers more commonly indicate blood clots, which could indicate heart trouble or a stroke. Possibly in fact elevated D-Dimers are found in snake bites because certain snake bites cause blood clots.

USING MRNA TO INSERT SNAKE DNA INTO HUMAN DNA

Dr Brian Ardis doesn’t give enough proof for the claim that Snake DNA is being inserted into Human DNA to satisfy me.

What is true is that the Danish study Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line found that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2) mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into liver cell DNA in as fast as 6 hour upon exposure. In other words, the vaccines, and in fact the virus itself, appears to be able to alter human DNA.

To prove Brian Ardis’ point, however, we would need proof that the vaccine or the virus actually contain snake DNA, which seems to be lacking.

However, what is worrying is that the vaccines and the virus both appear to be able to insert sequences into human DNA, particularly in light of the fact that the virus was probably designed intentionally in the Wuhan lab, funded in part by the NIH through the ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE.

DON’T TRUST THE WATER

Because of the unreliability of some of Dr Ardis’ other conclusions, I am inclined to be skeptical about this assertion.

On a personal note I myself do not trust the drinking water in my own area, the northern region of Perth, Western Australia, because the Water Corporation is pumping treated sewerage into the aquifer our drinking water is taken from; this seems to me to violate the separation of sewerage and drinking water that is the basic principle of water management since the Nineteenth Century.

Nonetheless it’s a stretch to say the water contains snake venom, without offering any fairly stringent proof.

CONCLUSION - DR BRIAN ARDIS’ REASONING IS FAULTY ON A NUMBER OF POINTS

Whilst the interview on Stew Peters is intriguing and very dramatic, particularly in light of the music chosen which is extremely dramatic indeed, Dr Brian Ardis’ reasoning is faulty on a number of occasions and he seems prone to committing the logical fallacy hasty generalisation so it is unreasonable to trust his reasoning on most of the points he makes.

ADDENDUM: BING LIU

This BBC news article from May 2020 says that Bing Liu, the Chinese researcher, was shot by his lover, Hao Gu. That does seem most likely on the evidence of the media reports.

Users of the Chinese social media platform Weibo were saying these sorts of things, which we know now are incorrect:

"Oh my god," a user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo wrote. "This seems like coming straight out of Mission Impossible. Perhaps he found out that the virus originated from an American lab." Many similar comments suggested Liu was killed because he was supposedly about to unravel the mystery of coronavirus' origin. Chinese officials and state media had previously promoted a baseless claim that the virus originated in the US and was brought to Wuhan by American soldiers.

The BBC goes on to say that such rumours of the viruses origin are unfounded:

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a variety of conspiracy theories about the virus and its origins continue to be spread on online platforms. Some unverified claims have been promoted by politicians and media outlets in both the US and China.

Nonetheless it did turn out that the virus probably was created in Wuhan either in a collaboration between US and Chinese scientists, or in the subsequent Wuhan Lab research that was built upon the foundation of these collaborations; the Wuhan Lab leak theory debunked by the BBC that was promoted by politicians in the US turns out to have probably been true.

But there does not seem to be any indication in the news reports that Bing Liu’s murder had anything to do with the Wuhan lab leak or the origins of the Coronavirus.

WHAT BING LIU WAS WORKING ON

Bing Liu is mentioned as an author in this 2021 study, published more than a year after his death, which may give us an idea what he was working on: using specialised scientific database searches for repurposing drugs for COVID.

Chen, F. Shi, Q. Pei F., Vogt A., Porritt RA., Garcia G., Gomez AC., Cheng, M H., Schurdak M., Liu B., Chan S., Arumugaswami V., Stern, A., Lansing Taylor., D, Arditi M., Bahar I., A systems-level study reveals host-targeted repurposable drugs against SARS-CoV-2 infection Molecular Systems Biology (2021)17:e10239 Link

I have changed my mind on this matter slightly since first writing the post. Considering the gargantuan effort the Health Authorities and NIH have taken to debunk two effective drugs, Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, as Covid cures, what would it have been like to have Bing Liu’s repurposed drugs a year earlier? And if Bing Liu was the driver of the AI data search, and the genius his colleagues said he was, could he have found better repurposed drugs, or more of them if had he still been alive?

Occam’s Razor says the simplest explanation is often the best. The simplest explanation is still that Bing Liu was murdered by his lover, Hao Gu, and we have no proof it was anything more than that.

This doesn’t stop me from feeling a queasy sense of suspicion about the timing of Bing Liu’s murder. The health authorities in the United States in general and Fauci and NIH in particular seem not to have placed much value on human life. I can’t help asking the question, to protect pharmaceutical profits would two more deaths have mattered that much to them? This is not proof though that something is fishy; it’s more like saying, well, there’s a strong smell of fish here anyway, regardless of whether it’s that fish.

Nonetheless, Brian Ardiss, if he has any proof that Bing Liu’s murder was more than just a lover’s quarrel, should tell us what that proof is.

For without proof, it’s like spitting into the wind.

Addendum 17 May 2023 Truth for Health article by Dr Lee Vliet

I have just discovered Dr Lee Vliet’s article on the Truth for Health; he goes into much more detail about Brian Ardiss’ medical fallacies. Well worth reading:

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/04/snake-venom-and-covid-19/

IF YOU ENJOYED THIS POST PLEASE…

Addendum 25 November 2022

Stew Peters’ second movie is much better; here is my fact check:

Change Log

18 April 2022 10:29pm I revised the final section about Bing Liu to reflect my changed thinking on the possibility that his repurposing of drugs might have had something to do with his death – added the section from “I have changed my mind” to the sentence about “spitting into the wind”.

Medical advice?

None of the articles on this Substack are to be construed as medical advice. This is a journalistic fact check using the best studies, data and evidence that I could find, but if you want medical advice, ask a knowledgeable Doctor who takes the Hippocratic oath seriously.

REFERENCES

Aldén, M.; Olofsson Falla, F.; Yang, D.; Barghouth, M.; Luan, C.; Rasmussen, M.; De Marinis, Y. Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line. Curr. Issues Mol. Biol. 2022, 44, 1115-1126. Link

Zhang, L.; Richards, A.; Barrasa, M.I.; Hughes, S.H.; Young, R.A.; Jaenisch, R. Reverse-transcribed SARS-CoV-2 RNA can integrate into the genome of cultured human cells and can be expressed in patient-derived tissues. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2021, 118, e2105968118. Link

Ji W, Wang W, Zhao X, Zai J, Li X. Cross-species transmission of the newly identified coronavirus 2019-nCoV. J Med Virol 2020 92:433–440. Link

Chen, F. Shi, Q. Pei F., Vogt A., Porritt RA., Garcia G., Gomez AC., Cheng, M H., Schurdak M., Liu B., Chan S., Arumugaswami V., Stern, A., Lansing Taylor., D, Arditi M., Bahar I., A systems-level study reveals host-targeted repurposable drugs against SARS-CoV-2 infection Molecular Systems Biology (2021)17:e10239 Link

Kennedy, Robert F. Jr. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Published by Children’s Health Defense – November 16, 2021 Link

Ridley, Matt and Chan, Alina. Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19. Published by Fourth Estate – November 16, 2021. Link

Note - the authors of this book are experts, particularly Alina Chan, who was interviewed for the British Parliamentary Inquiry into the origins of the Coronavirus, specifically the role of the medical journal Lancet in hiding the probable origin, the Wuhan lab, see link below.

https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/135/science-and-technology-committee/news/159684/science-and-technology-committee-holds-evidence-session-on-research/

D-DIMER LEVELS - a quick selection of studies

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7606195/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20671046/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27966438/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33282060/