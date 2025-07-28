The farcical trial of Dr My Le Trinh is still continuing, despite the fact that her own expert witness Dr Robert Clancy testified that she saved the life of a Covid patient by using ivermectin, and even despite AHPRA’s own expert witness acknowledging that her actions in prescribing ivermectin saved the life of the patient.

AHPRA’s other expert witness had never treated a Covid patient, or a patient who was suffering respiratory distress from Covid-19. He is the one criticising her treatment.

Dr Robert Clancy, an immunologist, and Dr Pierre Kory, who treated thousands and thousands of patients with Covid-19 are Dr My Le Trinh’s expert witnesses. AHPRA is trying to disallow their evidence.

The fact is that at this point in time, NSW Health was advising patients with respiratory distress from Covid to stay home and not present themselves at a hospital unless their lips turned blue or they started coughing blood; indeed NSW Health recommended prescribing no medication to help with the process, except for Panadol, which Dr Trinh says is actually harmful to patients in this condition.

That was the health policy at the time.

What a laughing stock AHRPA has become.

In the long run, if they continue persecuting and deregistering innocent Doctors in a time when we have a shortage of good Doctors, they will ultimately put themselves out of business, particularly when their existence is tenuous under the law of Australia: for as I have pointed out before, under the constitution, AHPRA ought not to exist. Medical conscription, which is defined in the 1951 High Court case as meaning, government coercion forcing someone to use government approved medical treatments or practitioners, is actually against the black and white meaning of section 51(xxiiiA) of the Australian constitution.

Dr My Le Trinh points out that the process is the punishment: she has challenged in court the practice of suspending Doctors for years and years while they are investigated; the court directed her to go back and present this matter to the tribunal. All this costs money in lawyer’s fees and time. The tribunal then refused to release their judgement on her case, which prevented her from going back to the court of appeal. Finally, after making a video on the steps of the court which went viral, AHPRA released their judgement and she got the matter heard in the court of appeal. In the meantime, AHPRA was trying to prosecute her first, so that when she got to the court of appeal she would have no standing. It’s all shenanigans, and in effect the lack of proper process demonstrates clearly that they are scrambling to justify their previous actions, they are in effect playing games with people’s lives.

God help us all.

Dr My Le Trinh is suffering from PTSD — please pray for her.

Dr My Le Trinh says the medical legislation is black and white, but AHPRA and the council refuses to follow that legislation.

This is a complete travesty. AHPRA is persecuting the good doctors, the doctors who care about what they’re doing and follow the ideal of “do no harm” and the heart of the Hippocratic oath.

This has to stop.

It’s time for us to pray about these issues, and ask God to intervene.

Woe to those who call evil good

and good evil,

who put darkness for light

and light for darkness,

who put bitter for sweet

and sweet for bitter.

Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes

and clever in their own sight.

Woe to those who are heroes at drinking wine

and champions at mixing drinks,

who acquit the guilty for a bribe,

but deny justice to the innocent. Isaiah 5:20-23

Dr Trinh’s statement pinned to the top of her X account:

After narrowly escaping the tyranny of the Pol Pot regime—a horror that claimed my mother’s life—I found myself fleeing communist Vietnam in a small fishing boat. I risked everything in the relentless pursuit of freedom. Australia represented a beacon of hope to me, a land promising freedom and opportunity, a place where one could rebuild a shattered life. For a time, it fulfilled that promise. But over the past four years, I've watched in despair as the Australia I cherished seemed to erode before my eyes. It has transformed into something I could never have imagined: a country that feels brutal and ruthless. Policies enacted under the guise of public health protection now appear to annihilate lives with a cold detachment. Leaders who lie, who seem to destroy without remorse or accountability, govern our nation. It's a devastation not born of war, but of the actions of its own government. Reflecting back, I am struck by the chilling realization: this government, in its cold and calculated deeds, echoes the terror of the Pol Pot regime. In some ways, it feels even more insidious, cloaked as it is in lies and pretense. The façade of care has trapped so many in a web of deceit, a mirage of compassion masking acts of destruction. I never imagined that my dedication to helping patients could lead to such persecution by my own government. I never foresaw the extent to which they would go to paint me as guilty of crimes I did not commit. But I understand why I became a target; I held up a mirror to their actions, revealed the depth of their malevolence, and they could not bear it. Australia, awaken to the tyranny growing within your borders. Stand up for truth, expose the lies, the deception, the silent devastation. Reclaim your nation, before the dream of freedom is irrevocably lost (This photo was taken by the Australian government upon my arrival in Australia. It was included with my visa documents.)

ADDENDUM

The Health Care Complaints Commission Board only initially received one complaint about Dr Trinh: it turns out that the third complaint was from the HCCC board itself.

The lack of proper procedure is indicative of trumped up charges.

Complete interview with Dr Trinh here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Gi7t7Zgn6GYO/