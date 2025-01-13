I think we all felt that Zuckerberg’s sudden turn-around on free speech had the stench of self-interest about it, and ascribed it to the fact that Trump is coming back in one week, and that most probably Robert F Kennedy junior will heading up the health agencies. But there is another element in the equation that is the more probable cause of his sudden enlightenment.

One day after the Children’s Health Defense asked the US Supreme Court to hear their free speech case against Meta, concerning Meta’s violations of the First Amendment against CHD, claiming Facebook broke the law when they censored CHD on Facebook during Covid and deleted their accounts, Mark Zuckerberg suddenly had a complete change of heart concerning free speech, apparently, and will implement a model similar to X’s (twitter’s) community notes fact checkers, in the US at least.

In the past I had a whole conversation about climate change deleted from Facebook. I was also banned from advertising, and am still banned from advertising on facebook. To be honest I haven’t used Facebook for years, in fact, because I was completely disgusted by their behaviour during the pandemic, which certainly resulted in deaths and injuries because they suppressed people who were talking about vaccine injuries, and even once deleted an account with hundreds of thousands of vaccine injured people.

And Zuckerberg hasn’t promised to implement the new free speech policy elsewhere in the world. What guarantee do we have in Australia that he will? I encourage you to delete your facebook accounts: this backdown only proves what we already knew, which was that facebook/meta was behaving abominably. I was already quite nauseated by Zuckerberg and Facebook, but this cowardly self-serving backdown actually cements my decision. Why should we support or encourage in any way a business that doesn’t have the best interests of the community at heart, but has been quite happy to put its own interests ahead of the public interest, again and again?

ADDENDUM: In fact, Zuckerberg’s cowardly backdown can only be seen as a misstep: the thing is, the only people left using facebook were probably the self-righteous people who believed all the Covid nonsense and approved of ‘fact-checkers’ deleting accounts; now they will leave too and there will be no one left.

ADDENDUM 2: There’s probably a bunch of people who never even noticed that some of their friends never posted and who don’t really care either way. So I guess it won’t be the end of facebook. But it is quite satisfying to imagine Zuckerberg watching the numbers of facebook users sinking and sinking.