Kids with vaccine-caused heart damage still in danger nearly a year later
More on late gadolinium enhancement in adolescent patients...
A new study1 has been published in Lancet concerning Late Gadolinium Enhancement, a sign of heart damage visible on MRIs, in adolescent patients diagnosed with vaccine induced myocarditis. This study is larger than Clement Kwong-Man Yu et al2, which had the same result, and finds that 60% of the patients (n=333) still had evidence of heart damage 114-285 days after the diagnosis.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00388-2/fulltext
FirstFactCheck is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good on them for doing this study.
Shame on them for how long it took to publish their results: more than 2 years.
_______________________________________________________________________
Jain, Supriya S. et al. Cardiac manifestations and outcomes of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis in the young in the USA: longitudinal results from the Myocarditis After COVID Vaccination (MACiV) multicenter study eClinicalMedicine, Volume 76, 102809 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00388-2/fulltext
Clement Kwong-man Yu, Sabrina Tsao, Carol Wing-kei Ng, Gilbert T. Chua, Kwok-lap Chan, Julia Shi, Yumi Yuk-ting Chan, Patrick Ip, Mike Yat-wah Kwan and Yiu-fai Cheung, Cardiovascular Assessment up to One Year After COVID-19 Vaccine–Associated Myocarditis Circulation Vol 148, No 5, 31 pp 436–439 Jul 2023 https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.123.064772 https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/health/some-vaccinated-children-have-heart-scars-after-myocarditis-long-term-study-5446348