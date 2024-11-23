A new study has been published in Lancet concerning Late Gadolinium Enhancement, a sign of heart damage visible on MRIs, in adolescent patients diagnosed with vaccine induced myocarditis. This study is larger than Clement Kwong-Man Yu et al, which had the same result, and finds that 60% of the patients (n=333) still had evidence of heart damage 114-285 days after the diagnosis.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(24)00388-2/fulltext

Good on them for doing this study.

Shame on them for how long it took to publish their results: more than 2 years.

