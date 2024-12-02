Maryanne Demasi's notes from the Great Debate are available online.
Last Friday the Great Debate - Maryanne Demasi gave a great speech. Her notes are available on her substack now.
Last Friday was the “Great Debate - Port Hedland vs the Premier” at the Perth Convention centre in Western Australia — the Premier of Western Australia, who was formerly the health minister who presided over this entire debacle — was invited and rudely declined the invitation! I, however, was present with a good friend of mine and have already shared one of the best moments on this substack, which was Julian Gillespie’s short speech about the need for gutting Canberra and the public bureaucracy (he did give a longer speech which was also excellent) — but Dr Maryanne Demasi also gave a great speech. Her notes and powerpoint slides are available on her substack now, as well as a link to the speeches, here:
But anyhow, here is the link to the speeches, this video; on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v5u7pmq--the-great-debate-port-headland-vs-the-premier-perth-wa.html
here it is on X (formerly Twitter)
https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1ynJODOOppwxR
I will not mention You8oob as they censored Australian political discussion.
The debate was wonderful to watch. A collection of great speakers