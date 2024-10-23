SV40 Promoter

An SV40 promoter is a short DNA sequence from the Simian Virus 40 that enables foreign DNA to be integrated into the human genome in a cell. SV40 promoters are used all the time in genomics to enable gene integration.

If there are DNA fragments floating around inside the Lipid Nanoparticles, as there are, left over from the manufacturing process, these may well be integrated into the human genome of the vaccinated person. The main consequence of SV40 promoter sequence contamination in the Pfizer vaccines would seem to be cancer.

See https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10585295/ for further information on how SV40 promoters work.

Due to the persistence of “Washed up Pharmacist” Maria Gutschi, Scoops McGoo, and Noe Chartier of the Epoch Times’s freedom of information requests (ATIPs) to Health Canada, Pfizer confirmed the presence of SV40 promotersin the vaccine manufacturing process in 2023. They also admitted that they do not know the size of the fragments of DNA in the vials.

Kevin McKernan published his findings on preprint in April of 2023, and made a presentation to the VRBAC (the US Vaccine and Related Biologicals Product Advisory Committee ) committee meeting on June 15, 2023.

Noe Chartier from Epoch Times made a freedom of information request to Health Canada on July 17 2023, asking the following questions:

He also sent them McKernan’s first paper, as well as links to Buckhault’s confirmation of McKernan’s findings.

Pfizer gave a heavily redacted reply confirming the presence of the SV40 promoter in all plasmids used to manufacture Cominarty. (As you may know, the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing process used to make the vaccines that were put into people’s arms was different from the manufacturing process that was used in the vaccines that were initially approved by Canada, Australia, NZ, Great Britain, US, etc. )

Health Canada issued an Issue Analysis Summary one day later demanding that Pfizer clarify the issue of SV40 promoter sequences in the manufacturing process/vaccines.

Noe Chartier from Epoch Times then asked Health Canada to clarify: Health Canada replied that they didn’t know that SV40 sequences were in the vaccines, because Pfizer didn’t tell them.

On July 21, 2023, Kenneth Garry, the chief regulatory officer of the BRDD sent the submission to the regulatory team reviewing the vaccine, including Kevin McKernan’s preprint.

On July 27, 2023, Michael Wall starting drafting the Issue Analysis Summary, concentrating on the fact that Pfizer did not disclose the presence of SV40 promoters in the vaccine.

On August 4, 2023, Health Canada sent a “Quality Clarifax” (Legal clarification document) to Pfizer requesting the following:

Pfizer replied:

Epoch Times’ Noe Chartier sent more questions on August 16:

After more to-ing and fro-ing, the QEES (Quality Evaluation Executive summary) came in on September 25, 2023:

The presence of the SV40 promoter was considered not a concern or a risk to human health…!!!!

In October 2023, the EMA reached out to the FDA on this issue:

Health Canada apologising to CDC for not notifying them sooner of the presence of the SV40 promoter in the vaccine:

Meanwhile, Pfizer was withdrawing the XBB vaccines. Why? If the SV40 promoter sequence was safe, why?

Noe asked this question:

Meanwhile Health Canada was still demanding clarification from Pfizer.

This article owes a lot to Maria Gutschi’s article — read it for a more in depth coverage of this issue: