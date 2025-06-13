Earlier this week, Kennedy fired the 17 members of the CDC ACIP Committee (Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices).

Now he has chosen seven members for the new committee.

Dr Robert Malone, an outspoken Covid-19 mRNA vaccine skeptic, whose credentials FirstFactCheck examined here.

Vicky Pebsworth, a regional director of the National Association of Catholic Nurses and former board member of the National Vaccine Information centre. She has the honour of being called a misinformationist in the mainstream media.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration.

Dr. Cody Meissner, a former ACIP member, who was also on the FDA vaccine advisory committee and apparently was silenced when he brought the myocarditis signal to their attention.

James Pagano, MD, a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician with over 40 years of clinical experience after a residency at UCLA.

Retsef Levi, PhD, Professor of Operations Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a leading expert in healthcare analytics, risk management, and vaccine safety.

Michael A. Ross, MD, is a Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at George Washington University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Meryl Nass has more detailed resumés here: