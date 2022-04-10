The New York Times claims that Robert Malone, the outspoken critic of the mRNA vaccines, is a ‘Covid misinformation star’ and did not invent the mRNA technology that is used in the mRNA vaccines.

This is not true. Malone has the credentials to speak about these topics, his name is on the first studies that report successful in vitro transcription (IVT) of mRNA, and reputable sources speak of him as the discoverer of this technology.

WHAT THE NEW YORK TIMES SAYS

The Latest Covid Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

Dr. Robert Malone says he helped invent mRNA vaccines and has been wronged for decades. Now he’s spreading unfounded claims about the vaccines and the virus.

….Dr. Malone also routinely sells himself on the shows as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, the technology used by Pfizer and Moderna for their Covid-19 shots, and says he doesn’t get the credit he deserves for their development. While he was involved in some early research into the technology, his role in its creation was minimal at best, say half a dozen Covid experts and researchers, including three who worked closely with Dr. Malone.

WHAT NATURE MAGAZINE SAYS

A quote from the very beginning of “The tangled history of mRNA vaccines” in Nature magazine, one of the premiere scientific journals, September 2021:

In late 1987, Robert Malone performed a landmark experiment. He mixed strands of messenger RNA with droplets of fat, to create a kind of molecular stew. Human cells bathed in this genetic gumbo absorbed the mRNA, and began producing proteins from it1.

Realizing that this discovery might have far-reaching potential in medicine, Malone, a graduate student at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, later jotted down some notes, which he signed and dated. If cells could create proteins from mRNA delivered into them, he wrote on 11 January 1988, it might be possible to “treat RNA as a drug”. Another member of the Salk lab signed the notes, too, for posterity. Later that year, Malone’s experiments showed that frog embryos absorbed such mRNA2. It was the first time anyone had used fatty droplets to ease mRNA’s passage into a living organism.

Those experiments were a stepping stone towards two of the most important and profitable vaccines in history: the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines given to hundreds of millions of people around the world. Global sales of these are expected to top US$50 billion in 2021 alone.

ROBERT MALONE’S PATENTS

Robert Malone is named on nine of the important mRNA vaccine patents; his webpage contains his Curriculum Vitae listing the patents for which he is named:

https://www.rwmalonemd.com/general-4

https://assignment.uspto.gov/patent/index.html#/patent/search/resultAbstract?id=6110898&type=patNum

Here is the patent showing that he did indeed invent the very idea of an mRNA vaccine:

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-6710035-B2

Malone is actually one of the holders of a patent for mRNA vaccination technology. Here it is, applied for in 1995, granted in 2005:

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/eb/3b/20/ff1cd5c5b09d64/US6867195.pdf

EARLY STUDIES

Here are the two earliest studies I can find dealing with mRNA transfection; note that the lead author is Robert Malone:

Malone, R. W., Felgner, P. L. & Verma, I. M. Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 86, 6077–6081 (1989). PubMed Article Google Scholar

Malone, R. W. mRNA transfection of cultured eukaryotic cells and embryos using cationic liposomes Focus 11, 61–66 (1989). Google Scholar

Note that Malone is mentioned in the following historical overviews of RNA transfection development:

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02483-w Elie Dolgin 14 September 2021 The tangled history of mRNA vaccines

Also this more recent one: https://web.archive.org/web/20210113045805/https://biblio.ugent.be/publication/8628303/file/8628317.pdf

A kind commenter also alerted me to this study which talks about the development of mRNA technology.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8001631/ from which I quote:

In animals, the first data of the use of successful in vitro transcribed (IVT) mRNA was reported in 1990, while reporter mRNAs were administered into in vivo mice model, and subsequently, protein expression was identified [5].

The reference at the bottom is to this article:

5. Wolff J.A., Malone R.W., Williams P., Chong W., Acsadi G., Jani A., Agnes F., Philip L. Direct gene transfer into mouse muscle in vivo. Science (80-) 1990;247:1465–1468. doi: 10.1126/science.1690918.

Malone R.W. is Robert Malone.

CONCLUSION

Robert Malone’s scientific expertise and right to speak to these questions is well established. The New York Times is lying through its back teeth to discredit a man whose credentials are truly excellent to speak to the issue of mRNA vaccine safety.

Furthermore, they disseminate misinformation about Ivermectin in their article about Malone, for which there is good evidence that it is useful for treating Covid infections.

Here are some links to some of Robert Malone’s articles on substack.

ROBERT MALONE’S INTERVIEW SEP 2022

This interview, which is transcribed on the page, contains more answers to some more recent criticisms.

A new debate has arisen about Robert Malone’s work as a consultant before Covid and in the early days of the so-called pandemic. Just like the other accusations, this one seems spurious and a waste of time, but I include Dr Malone’s article defending himself here against this latest attack for the sake of completeness:

A note about ADE - Dr Malone is correct in my admittedly far less qualified opinion - ADE is an issue I have looked into and it doesn’t seem to be a problem so far with the Covid injections - the problem appears to be that the mRNA shots damage the body’s immune response against SARS-COV2 and damages it’s ability to fight other diseases and that the lipid nanoparticles go where they are not intended to go.

UNCORRECTED FACT CHECK HALL OF INFAMY

The New York Times earns its place in the uncorrected fact check hall of infamy.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/03/technology/robert-malone-covid.html

I could include some of the abusive commenters here from below too who really do belong here, but I can't see any need to give oxygen to them; if you have the time you can always go and have a look at the comments yourself. Generally I only want to pick on newspapers and mass media misinformation here, not minor players.

NOTE: KATALIN KARIKO DID NOT DO THE SAME THING

There is a claim going round that mRNA was first synthesized in the eighties by Katalin Karikó at the University of Szeged, Hungary. This claim is grievous misdirection actually: Robert Malone was the first person to get a cell to manufacture a protein from mRNA (it really is quite remarkable that this can be done). This is completely different from what Katalin Karikó did; she synthesized mRNA, and while Malone’s work is built on Katalin Karikó’s work, they are two different things, and Malone’s discovery is really significant when you think about it. How amazing, that cells can be stimulated by external mRNA to produce proteins! (Yes, this is what viruses do essentially, but that science could do this is pretty remarkable.)

REGARDING COMMENTS

I have received a lot of abusive comments on this page directed at me for simply asserting that Robert Malone deserves to be heard if we are to have a proper scientific debate. If that continues I will be shutting down any comments that are abusive or make assertions without links to evidence such as studies, without warning. Note that newspaper articles or government policies are not evidence.

OPINION: A FEW NOTES ABOUT CLAIMS THAT DR MALONE WORKED FOR THE CIA FORMERLY

Dr Malone formerly worked for the US Government — he has admitted this — somewhere (I don’t have the reference handy, if someone does, could they post it below) he has admitted that there are things he cannot talk about because of government non-disclosure agreements.

At the end of the day, in my opinion, Dr Malone is generally worth listening to, and the disadvantage of there being things he might not be able to say are probably balanced by the advantage of his experience working for the US government and his knowledge of how things work in that venue. The task of the educated citizen of any democracy is to weigh and balance the different voices; I can’t vouch for everything that Dr. Malone says, but I can say that he seems to be someone worth listening to, along with many others in the medical freedom movement. (These notes added Saturday 27 April 2024)

A note regarding “Medical Countermeasures” paper.

Dr Malone’s “Medical Countermeasures” paper, published 3 March 2020, casts doubt upon the use of mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 because they can cause antibody dependent enhancement. Dr Malone took the mRNA vaccine in 2021: it seems likely that, like so many other people, he believed the reassurances from government and big Pharma that they had solved all these problems and the vaccines are “safe and effective.” I can see no reason to doubt his testimony about his own vaccine injury and that he took the vaccines, simply on the basis of the existence of this paper: if anything, it supports his testimony, as he was predisposed at least to question the safety of the vaccine, and to accept his injuries as a vaccine injury. I know so many people whose health problems began after mRNA vaccination, who do not accept that their health problems are caused by the injection they were convinced to take.

"The glory which is built upon a lie soon becomes a most unpleasant incumbrance. ... How easy it is to make people believe a lie, and how hard it is to undo that work again!" - Autobiographical dictation, 2 December 1906. Published in Autobiography of Mark Twain, Volume 2 (University of California Press, 2013)

