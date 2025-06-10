Children’s Health Defense has been streaming the video from the courtroom — there have been some problems with the audio because of a change of venue on the 9th June. Apparently putting on subtitles can help.

I have watched as much as I can in between full time work and family commitments, and as far as I can tell the trial revolves around a series of incidents.

Grace was being given Precedex and Lorazapam. The Lorazapam was to treat anxiety. The Precedex was apparently to stop her hyperventilating. She overdosed on Precedex on October 6th and her blood pressure crashed, she was on the verge of death. To reverse this crash the level of Precedex was reduced to a level lower than ?1.3. From this point on it was known that the level of Precedex ought to be kept lower than ?1.3 to keep her from crashing. Scott says he was told by the nurses on October 7th to turn off certain non-essential alarms so that Grace could sleep — the hospital’s defense attorney was trying to cast doubt on Scott’s testimony here. The level of Precedex was increased again, to a higher level of Precedex than before, and she crashed again on October 8th. Again they reduced the level of Precedex. Scott Schara was not told about either of these overdoses. He was then evicted from the hospital on October 10th, the excuse being given that he had turned off the alarms; however the real reason seems to have been his runins with the nurses about Grace’s care. The heart of the case at this point is that the family was not given informed consent about the treatments. It is worth noting that Grace’s parents, Scott and Cindy, and her sister Jessica were listed as having power of attorney, in other words, they had the power to consent or deny treatments on her behalf. Morphine was added after he was evicted and the level of Precedex was increased to a level higher than before, even though the lethal level was already known. Grace was put on a DNR without her family’s consent while there was no one there to advocate for her. Grace’s sister Jess came in and was there by her bedside when Grace crashed a third time. This time the nurses stood outside and did nothing, even though Grace’s sister was shouting at them to resuscitate her.

None of these facts seem to be in doubt, insofaras I can tell from the to-ing and fro-ing so far. What seems to be happening is that the Schara team is trying to establish these facts and get testimony from the nurses and doctors to establish who was responsible for throwing Scott out, and who was responsible for doing nothing to help when Grace died.

Scott Schara gave his testimony at the start of the trial on Day 2 (Day 1 was jury selection). Scott claims that the Doctor never explained about the purposes of the Lorazapam or the other medications.

On day 3 one of the nurses was interviewed, Suzi McInnis, the head nurse, who to my ears sounded quite guilty or at least as though she felt she was under some sort of condemnation, but this is of course just my opinion, and one of the doctors, Gavin Shokar. Gavin Shokar generally appeared very confident and self-assured, although it seemed to me that he had his answers all wrapped up in a sense so that he didn’t look guilty. I suppose this may be the impressions the jury has, I don’t know: it is probably quite different being there in person rather than seeing it on a streaming platform.

A doctor for the plaintiffs, Gilbert Berdine, was interviewed at the end of day 3 and basically all of day 4. Gilbert Berdine certainly made many of the issues very clear.

On Monday the 9th a nurse for the plaintiffs (Scharas) was giving evidence, by name of Suzi Eichinger: she was outlining what the proper procedure ought to have been, and did a very good job of explaining how the hospital’s care was not only deficient but quite possibly criminal.

This really is a very historic trial and I encourage you to pray that justice and truth will be seen to triumph in these events.

