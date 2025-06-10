FirstFactCheck

Bob
1h

You have the name of the nurse being sued wrong. It is Hollee McInnis, not Suzy. I am not from Wisconsin (I am in NC), but I am very surprised the plantiffs had to get a doctor from Texas and a nurse from Florida (or California) as their experts. The nurse expert didn't even have a BS in nursing, which is very strange in 2025. In North Carolina, juries hate outsiders coming in to pass judgement on NC doctors and nurses. Maybe the feeling in Wisconsin is different, but if I were a juror, I would wonder about that.

