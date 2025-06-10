Right now on the Schara vs. Ascension hospital trial, Jess is being interviewed by the Schara’s lawyer. This is a summary of her testimony as I listened to it tonight (it being evening in Western Australia as I listen), this is Jess’ testimony up until to the morning break in Wisconsin:

Jess’ powerful testimony

Dr Gavin Shokar and Head Nurse McInnis both testified that Grace had on “mittens” — Jess says she never had mittens — she was held by restraints. Jess overhead Shokar and McInnis talking, saying, “The family won’t like this”, Jess interrupted and said, “Won’t like what?” the answer was restraints. They put Grace in restraints because she wanted to go to the toilet on her own.

When Jess arrived, the room smelled because Grace had been forced to defecate in her bed.

Nurse McInnis was only in the room for 2-3 hours over the entire day of October 13th when Grace died.

Grace was Nurse McInnis’ only patient.

Jess pointed out to Nurse McInnis the variations in Grace’s pulse oxymeter readings on different machines — 98%, 63%, 44% within one minute of 6:02pm of October 13th.

Jess asked Nurse McInnis to take Grace’s temperature because her measurements were dropping and she felt cold to the touch. Nurse McInnis refused to take her temperature. Jess asked her if it was normal with the medications Grace was on. Nurse McInnis said it was.

Someone came in to draw blood, and she seemed nervous, a biologist, and was unable to draw blood.

Regarding the morphine administration: was there any discussion with Jess about having reversal agents available when the morphine was administered? Narcan or something like this? They did not discuss with Jess.

Another cause of concern — when Shokar and McInnis put the pulse oxymeter on her ear lobe Shokar told her the readings were normal.

Jess continued to raise the issue of her concerns for Grace, but Shokar and McInnis ignored her completely. McInnis told her they were doing everything they could for her sister. Jess took her pulse. Couldn’t find her pulse. She went to get help. McInnis was sitting outside of the room and said she was doing everything she could for grace.

At some point the Schara’s lawyer mentioned that McInnis had mentioned to someone that she was surprised Grace was still alive, and she’d never noticed someone last this long like this.

On being questioned Jess says Grace was NOT wearing a do not resuscitate bracelet.

She should have been wearing one, according to Suzi Eichinger, who testified as to the proper hospital protocols, if she was under a DNR.

Holly McInnis testified earlier that she may have forgotten to put the do not resuscitate bracelet on Grace.

Jess says if the DNR bracelet had been on Grace she would have instantly picked up the phone and checked with her parents about it. She would not have had to guess what their response would be.

At 7:18pm Jess initiated a Facetime call to her parents. Her parents said to get some nurses in there. She jumped out into the hallway.

The hospital staff told Jess she was DNR, do not resuscitate, and claimed that they could not do anything. A nurse read off the hospital computer screen that the doctor had put Grace on DNR, and they could not help her.

Jess’ response was, “She’s not DNR! Help her! Save her! You have to save her!”

This went on for about ten minutes. They literally stood outside Grace’s room and did nothing. There were nurses everywhere.

“I was screaming and crying and no’one would do anything.”

“I would estimate thirty plus nurses were standing in the hall. This went on for about ten minutes. We were trying to get someone to do something.”

“My Mum was saying on the call, she has Downs. We were screaming, save my sister, save my little girl.”

Head nurse said to a nurse named Jo, “Call it.”

Jess: “I didn’t know what that meant at that time…”

Lawyer: “And did that happen? Did they call it?”

Jess: “Yes that happened.”

Lawyer: “What did you do when that happened.”

Jess: (weeping) “I crawled into the bed with her… Imagine being there… All the nurses were everywhere… I prayed for a miracle, because I wasn’t convinced that she was gone yet.”

…..

Jess’ mother came in to the hospital immediately.

Lawyer: “What happened with Grace’s body?”

Jess: “Some nurses came to clean it.”

Lawyer: “How many nurses did it take to do this?”

Jess: “Two. They put the body in a body bag. And put a tag on her toe.”

Lawyer: “Did you stay with her?”

Jess: “Me and my mother wanted to stay with her.”

Nurse McInnis did not come into the room after Grace died. Neither McInnis nor Shokar offered any condolences to Jess or her mother after Grace died.

Immediately after this testimony the hospital Defense lawyer tried to call for a mistrial; because Jess said, “Imagine being there.” The judge did not agree, thankfully, and said that a mistrial would not be granted. The judge pointed out that Dr Shokar also did a play by play. The judge said this was a minor slip. The judge denied the motion for a mistrial.

