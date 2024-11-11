FirstFactCheck
Transgenic 2024 edition - available for paid subscribers!
Soon on Amazon.
4 hrs ago
FirstFactCheck
2
Trump speech: he's going to stop the censorship
If only we had an Australian Trump!
12 hrs ago
FirstFactCheck
4
3
CONTACT YOUR SENATORS NOW
Daylight is the best disinfectant: if the government has nothing to hide, why are they trying to muzzle us with the misinformation legislation?
Nov 10
FirstFactCheck
4
4
Robert Koch Institute email leak: None of the public health measures were based on science
This invalidates Australia's Misinformation legislation completely. The people who were banned on Facebook and Twitter were often right.
Nov 10
FirstFactCheck
5
4
WHAT AUSTRALIAN SUBSTACKERS MIGHT NEED FROM SUBSTACK AS OF MONDAY NOV 18th
A way around the misinformation legilslation
Nov 8
FirstFactCheck
2
God is Love
1 John 4-15
Nov 8
FirstFactCheck
They only published 98 of over 700 public submissions and now they're going to vote on it next Monday. (18th nov)
Misinformation Bill
Nov 7
FirstFactCheck
4
MISINFORMATION BILL RUSHED THROUGH - IT WILL BE VOTED ON NEXT MONDAY
If this bill passes, I will be closing down this substack.
Nov 7
FirstFactCheck
1
3
Trump win - 277 seats, Senate and House
Associated Press declares the win
Nov 6
FirstFactCheck
3
1
Misinformation submissions published at a rate of less than one per day.
It will take more than three years to publish them all at this rate.
Nov 6
FirstFactCheck
1
Update: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif does indeed have a genetic abnormality.
In August I wrote an article about the boxer Imane Khelif, pointing out that genetic gender abnormalities are quite common in Algerian children, and…
Nov 5
FirstFactCheck
4
3
Tucker Carlson attacked by a demon in his sleep
This strange account is not unique: there are other historical accounts of demons actually physically hurting people or leaving behind physical…
Nov 3
FirstFactCheck
1
