FirstFactCheck

Home
Archive
About
Transgenic 2024 edition - available for paid subscribers!
Soon on Amazon.
  
FirstFactCheck
Trump speech: he's going to stop the censorship
If only we had an Australian Trump!
  
FirstFactCheck
3
CONTACT YOUR SENATORS NOW
Daylight is the best disinfectant: if the government has nothing to hide, why are they trying to muzzle us with the misinformation legislation?
  
FirstFactCheck
4
Robert Koch Institute email leak: None of the public health measures were based on science
This invalidates Australia's Misinformation legislation completely. The people who were banned on Facebook and Twitter were often right.
  
FirstFactCheck
4
WHAT AUSTRALIAN SUBSTACKERS MIGHT NEED FROM SUBSTACK AS OF MONDAY NOV 18th
A way around the misinformation legilslation
  
FirstFactCheck
God is Love
1 John 4-15
  
FirstFactCheck
They only published 98 of over 700 public submissions and now they're going to vote on it next Monday. (18th nov)
Misinformation Bill
  
FirstFactCheck
MISINFORMATION BILL RUSHED THROUGH - IT WILL BE VOTED ON NEXT MONDAY
If this bill passes, I will be closing down this substack.
  
FirstFactCheck
3
Trump win - 277 seats, Senate and House
Associated Press declares the win
  
FirstFactCheck
1
Misinformation submissions published at a rate of less than one per day.
It will take more than three years to publish them all at this rate.
  
FirstFactCheck
Update: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif does indeed have a genetic abnormality.
In August I wrote an article about the boxer Imane Khelif, pointing out that genetic gender abnormalities are quite common in Algerian children, and…
  
FirstFactCheck
3
Tucker Carlson attacked by a demon in his sleep
This strange account is not unique: there are other historical accounts of demons actually physically hurting people or leaving behind physical…
  
FirstFactCheck
© 2024 Submarine Media Pty Ltd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture